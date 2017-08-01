© La Voz de Michoacán



US Vice-President Mike Pence had a telephone conversation with the convicted right-wing Venezuelan politician Leopoldo Lopez Friday, the White House has confirmed.Right-wing leader Lopez is a controversial figure in Venezuela. In 2015 he was given a 13-year nine month jail sentence for his role in leading violent anti-government protests the previous year which led to the deaths of 43 people. He was released on house arrest in July 2017 on health grounds, but has since called for more protests to remove the elected leftist government from office.During Friday's conversation, the VP also went on to "praise Mr. López for his courage and outspoken defense of Venezuelan democracy" andThose elected to the assembly will be responsible rewriting the country's 1999 Constitution.The constitutional initiative was put forward by the national government as a way to bring peace to the polarised country, where violent anti-government unrest has raged for almost four months, costing the lives of 115 people to date. Nonetheless the opposition has boycotted the initiative as "unconstitutional" and vowed to disrupt the vote.Pence also repeated to Lopez the Trump administration's intention to enact "strong and swift economic actions" in retribution should the elections go ahead during the telephone conversation.But leaked cables published by whistleblower Wikileaks in 2014 show that several US officials view Lopez as "arrogant" and difficult to work with.