The Trump administration has imposed sanctions against 13 senior Venezuelan officials and threatened "strong and swift" measuresAmong the 13 officialsare President of Venezuela's National Electoral Council Tibisay Lucena, Interior Minister Nestor Reverol, national police chief Carlos Perez, army commander General Jesus Suarez, and National Guard commander Sergio Rivero.The vice-president for finance of Venezuela's state oil corporation PDVSA, Simon Zerpa, also made the sanctions list."Anyone elected to the National Constituent Assembly should know that their role in undermining democratic processes and institutions in Venezuela could expose them to potential US sanctions," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said Wednesday.Under the sanctions,Speaking to reporters on background, two senior Trump administration officials said, scheduled for July 30."It is our hope that Maduro will change his mind, but," one official said. Potential future measures includePresident Nicolas Maduro says thatIn March, Venezuela's Supreme Court dissolved the National Assembly, saying the legislature was in contempt of the law for swearing in lawmakers whose elections were ruled invalid. The assembly had been controlled by Maduro's opponents since January 2016.US officials described the election as an "incredible threat to democratic institutions" and a line that, if crossed, "could be the end of democracy in Venezuela.""We're currently continuing to encourage governments around the hemisphere to call on the Venezuelan government to call off the constitution process," the officials said.On Monday,after"Suffice to say, we are very hopeful that there can be a transition in Venezuela," Pompeo said over the weekend at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado, adding that he recently discussed the issue during his visit to Mexico City and Bogota, "trying to help them understand the things they might do so that they can get a better outcome for their part of the world."Asked about Pompeo's statement Wednesday, the Trump administration officials said he was "speaking on his own behalf" and that they had no further comment.