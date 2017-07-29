© AFP 2017/ JACK GUEZ

Arab residents of the Jaffa district of the Israeli city of Tel Aviv are rioting following the death of an Arab man who was killed by the police on Friday night, the police said in a statement on Saturday.Dozens of protesters burned tires, trash bins, clashed with the police, broke windows of a patrol car and marched through a central street of Jaffa, which is popular with the tourists."A group of young people clashed with the police forces, throwing stones at them... Three people suspected of participating in the riots were detained," the statement read.The man who was killed by police on Friday night was suspected by law enforcement officers of being involved in a shooting incident in Jaffa and trying to flee the scene.