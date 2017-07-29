Society's Child
Press freedom: Israel raids Ramallah media complex, including RT, France24, Al-Quds
Sat, 29 Jul 2017
According to RT, no one of the company's staff members was injured during the raid.
The broadcaster added that such news outlets as Al-Mayadeen, France24 and Al-Manar, as well as the Al-Quds TV channel also had offices in the PalMedia complex.
The RT broadcaster added that the soldiers searched the office of Al-Quds during the raid.
This is not the first time, when Israeli servicemen raided the building with RT office as the similar incident took place in Ramallah in June 2014.
Comment: Just remember, Israel is the only democracy in the Middle East. Repeat this to yourself everyday, lest you be convinced otherwise.
Statesmen may plan and speculate for liberty, but it is religion and morality alone which can establish the principles upon which freedom can securely stand. The only foundation of a free constitution is pure virtue, and if this cannot be inspired into our people in a greater measure than they have it now, they may change their rulers and the forms of government, but they will not obtain a lasting liberty. They will only exchange tyrants and tyrannies.
Press freedom: Israel raids Ramallah media complex, including RT, France24, Al-QudsIsraeli servicemen on Saturday morning raided PalMedia complex headquarters in the Palestinian city of Ramallah, where the offices of several media outlets, including RT, are situated, the...