Israeli servicemen on Saturday morning raided PalMedia complex headquarters in the Palestinian city of Ramallah, where the offices of several media outlets, including RT, are situated, the broadcaster said.

According to RT, no one of the company's staff members was injured during the raid.

The broadcaster added that such news outlets as Al-Mayadeen, France24 and Al-Manar, as well as the Al-Quds TV channel also had offices in the PalMedia complex.

The RT broadcaster added that the soldiers searched the office of Al-Quds during the raid.

This is not the first time, when Israeli servicemen raided the building with RT office as the similar incident took place in Ramallah in June 2014.