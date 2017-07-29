© Getty
Evacuated people take refuge on the beach and look at a fire burning the forest in Bormes-les-Mimosas, southern France
Two teenagers are in custody on suspicion of arson following wildfires in southeast France.

The boys, both aged 16, are accused of starting a single blaze in the village of Carro on the French Riviera.

Officials say this particular fire devastated 150 hectares (370 acres) of land.

© AFP/Getty Images
Smoke billows out from the forest as people watch from the beach in the south of France.
The teenagers will appear before a judge on Friday afternoon with a view to being charged with arson and theft.

If convicted, the minors could face a 15-year jail sentence.

Aix-en-Provence's deputy police prosecutor, Remy Avon, also confirmed that a 41-year-old man has admitted to accidentally starting a different wildfire.

That blaze in Peynier, which was sparked by a metal-cutting device, burned 72 acres of vegetation.

He was also due to appear before a judge on Friday.

Earlier this week, at least 12,000 people were forced to flee campsites and homes as another blaze raged near Bormes-les-Mimosas.

Hundreds of firefighters were sent to tackle that wildfire, which had burned 800 hectares of forest by Wednesday morning.
© Reuters
Water bombers have been deployed in recent days to try and control the wildfires
The Sun's travel editor, Lisa Minot, was caught up in the evacuation and described it as "utter chaos".

Wildfires have already consumed swathes of forest in the tourist-packed region, as well as on the island of Corsica.