Mobile phone footage shows armed police arresting a man in Manchester on Thursday afternoon, who was reportedly carrying a crossbow and a knife through the city center.Officers used a Taser and a baton launcher to detain the 30-year-old suspect. A police cordon was placed around his bag.Following his arrest on suspicion of carrying offensive weapons, the suspect was taken to hospital, where he was treated for hand injuries.Police were called to the scene on Tib Street at around 2:30pm local time, following reports of a man carrying weapons.A spokesman for Greater Manchester Police said authorities are following standard procedure.The city is on high alert in the wake of the Manchester Arena bombing, which occurred on May 22. Twenty-three people were killed and 250 others injured in that attack, after 22-year-old Salman Abedi detonated a shrapnel-laden device inside the venue.British authorities are particularly alert to lone-wolf knife and vehicle attacks, like those which struck Westminster and London Bridge earlier this year.