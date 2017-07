© Caro/Andreas Teich/Global Look Press

Two Bosnians and one German suspected of plotting "an act of violence that threatens the security of the state" were detained during an anti-terrorist operation on Wednesday. The suspects were later released as the judge couldn't issue an arrest warrant.

With a photo of the notice being circulated online, internet users went on to blast the move. A Green party member from Berlin, Oliver von Dobrowolski, called it "disgusting, sick, and despicable, simply racism."

A fitness center in northern Germany briefly barred all ethnic minorities from joining due to fears of terrorism, after one of its members was detained on suspicions of posing a security threat. The decision, however, sparked anger online."Due to recent incidents (terrorism + arrests) and the protection of our members, we will IMMEDIATELY no longer accept any fellow citizens with an immigration background. We ask for your understanding," a gym of the Easyfitness chain in the city of Güstrow reportedly announced in a handwritten memo, Focus Online reports