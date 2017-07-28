© PA

Charlie Gard's parents said their 'final wish' had been denied after aHigh Court judge Mr Justice Francis approved a plan this afternoon to move terminally ill baby Charlie Gard to a hospice where he will 'inevitably' die shortly afterwards.He will spend his final hours there before a ventilator that keeps him alive is turned off.Chris Gard and Connie Yates had hoped to be given longer with their son in the hospice, asking to be allowed to spend several days with him on life-support.Butas hospices could not provide such intensive treatment.The name of the hospice will not be made public to allow his parents to say goodbye privately.Charlie, an 11-month-old boy, suffers from an extremely rare depletive genetic condition causing progressive brain damage and muscle weakness. A ventilation tube keeps him alive.but medical staff at Great Ormond Street said it would not be possible for practical reasons, such as being able to bring all the necessary intensive care equipment out of the hospital.Connie Yates, his mother, said Great Ormond Street Hospital had 'denied us our final wish' over the end of Charlie's life.The judge's order says it is in Charlie's best interests for life-support treatment to be withdrawn.It says Charlie should receive palliative care.It says doctors can then withdraw 'artificial ventilation' after a "period" of time.The order says everyone involved agrees that the 'arrangements' will 'inevitably result in Charlie's death within a short period thereafter'.