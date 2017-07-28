© SWNS



© SWNS



A schoolgirl diagnosed with cancer and heart disease who went to court to claim her right to die only to have a change of heart has celebrated graduating from university.Hannah Jones, now 22, from New Quay, Wales, was just 13 when she refused to have a heart transplant.Her decision stunned the world when she calmly stated she would rather die than undergo more hospital trauma and simply wanted to live her last days in peace.Hannah made history by fending off a legal bid by medics to force her to have treatment for heart failure.But Hannah's condition deteriorated and aged 14, having changed her mind, she underwent a six-and-a-half-hour transplant operation at Great Ormond Street Hospital.The donor was a 40-year-old man who died in a motorcycle accident in Scotland.Hannah, who lives with her mum Kirsty, 51, and step-father Daniel Potter, 53, said: 'I can't quite believe how long it was.'At the time it happened it opened my eyes up to another world - the fact I was making an impact from America to New Zealand.'I changed my mind when I was 14 when I started to think of the things I wanted to do with my life and just thought I have to have a transplant in order to do them.'If I had chosen to have a transplant earlier then I might not be in the position I am in now. I regret nothing about the decisions I made.'Two years after her transplant, Hannah spent two weeks in intensive care after being struck down with Swine Flu and was forced to take up to 15 pills a day.She added: 'I have to look after myself. I don't drink alcohol and have to watch what I eat. I still take lots of pills every day and have to look after my heart but I have a future. I don't know anything about the donor other than it was a man who died in a motorbike accident in Scotland. I am very grateful for the chance to live..'Hannah, who is dating PhD science student Sum Mistry, 28, is now preparing to start a teaching course at Bath University this September.On top of her studies, Hannah is also spearheading a campaign to save New Quay's lifeboat being downgraded to an inshore craft.Her mum Kirsty, who separated from Hannah's dad Andrew, three years ago, said: 'I am such a proud mum. We just hope the family of the donor know how much Hannah has benefitted. This is something huge that was done for us.'Now Hannah can teach and inspire little children and show others that things are possible post-transplant. Hannah is now hoping to help save lives at sea with her campaign to keep the all weather lifeboat. Having had her own saved she knows the importance more than most.'