© REUTERS/ Omar Sanadiki
The US-led coalition will reclaim some equipment it provided to the Shohada Al Quartyan fighters that recently defected, Operation Inherent Resolve spokesperson Col. Ryan Dillon said in a briefing on Thursday.

On Wednesday, CNN reported that the coalition had cut ties with Shohada Al Quartyan because the group's leadership wanted to fight the government of Syrian President Bashar Assad instead of Daesh terrorists.

"We are going to retrieve some of the equipment that we provided them to fight ISIS [Daesh]," Dillon told reporters.

"The coalition is making it clear to Shohada Al Quartyan leadership that if they choose to pursue other objectives, the coalition will no longer support their operations," Dillon told the broadcaster.

Dillon said on Thursday that it was the first time the US-led coalition had to cut ties with a vetted Syrian rebel group.

The move comes just over a week after The Washington Post reported that President Donald Trump decided to end the CIA's program to arm and train Syrian rebel fighters.

Earlier in July, the Daily Beast outlet reported, citing sources in the US administration and Congress, that the new US strategy in Syria would not include the necessity of Assad leaving power and would allow for deeper cooperation with Russia.