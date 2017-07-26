© WAFF



A 3-year-old in Rogersville is recovering after a massive pig bit off a chunk of her arm. The little girl had to be airlifted to Huntsville Hospital.White and her 3-year-old daughter, Bella, pointed to where the attack happened outside their home Monday morning off County Road 26 in Lauderdale County. The family said at the time, Bella and her two older brothers were playing in the yard when the neighbor's pet pig named Booger came over."I was telling 911 dispatchers that...a 400-pound pig was on my daughter," White said.A bandage now covers the large wound.She will see an orthopedic surgeon to make sure she doesn't have any nerve damage.The health department has ordered the pig to be euthanized. The pig's head will be tested for any diseases.Other neighbors said the pig has gotten out before and bitten other people. Florence Animal Control also said they've had several calls over the last few years to come out and ask the owner to get the pig back in its pen."I wish it would have came out differently for the pig, but at least it can't hurt anybody else," White said.Bella is also now scared to go play outside.Booger's owner didn't want to comment about the mauling. She did say Booger the pet pig was a gift for Valentine's Day two years ago from her fiancé.White could pursue charges against the pig's owner, such as permitting livestock or animals to run at large, which is a misdemeanor.