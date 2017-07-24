Society's Child
At least eight mid- to high-level traffickers arrested and thirty children rescued in Haiti undercover operation
Sunday Night
Mon, 24 Jul 2017 15:24 UTC
But there won't be a party. The men onboard the yacht, posing as pedophiles from the US and Australia, are actually undercover agents who have been planning a dangerous rescue operation for more than a year.
In a major Sunday Night investigation, reporter Matt Doran joined the team from global child rescue agency Operation Underground Railroad (OUR) as the elaborate sting took place on the yacht and in a nearby luxury resort.
Among the undercover agents are two Australians: Pete, a paramedic, and Vivienne, a former detective.
While Vivienne's job in the operation is to look after the girls as a 'groomer', Pete's role is more confronting.
"Part of it is a disgusting part and that's being one of the pedophiles, and I'm there to party, be one of the party goers and actually pretend that I want to have sex with one of these girls," Pete said.
"My other part of the Haiti job is that I'm a medical expert, and part of that is overseeing everyone in the team and making sure that all their health and safety is looked after."
On the day of the operation, the traffickers arrive at the resort accompanied by more than 30 girls.
As the children are ushered into a room with Vivienne, the criminals make their way out to the yacht, where hidden cameras have been set up to record conversations that will be used as evidence against the traffickers.
The men are filmed laughing and giving high-fives as they boast about the ages of the children.
With clear admissions on tape, the final phase of the sting is to get the traffickers back to the resort to collect their money.
"The boss doesn't give money on the boat - the money's in the house," one of agents tells them.
As soon as the cash is handed over, a signal is given and local police storm the room with their guns drawn.
At least eight mid- to high-level traffickers were arrested in the sting and thirty children were rescued.
"It was just elation to know we'd rescued 30 girls. It's huge and it's setting the standard for Haiti now," Vivienne told Sunday Night,
"Children have a right to be free, to be children. They are not commodities. They are not slaves. The kids don't stand a chance unless someone helps them."
For more information about how you can support Operation Undercover Railroad, visit: ourrescue.org
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Veiled threat: Israeli minister says Palestinians are bringing a 'third Nakba' upon themselves
- Why brilliant young girls avoid science and technology careers
- Kushner devastates Russiagate "scandal" with statement (full text and analysis)
- Singer Lana Del Rey confirmed she attempted to use witchcraft against Donald Trump
- The long and under-reported history of Judeo-Christian terror around al-Aqsa Mosque
- Menace to society: It's dangerous and wrong to tell children they're 'gender fluid'
- Women burn burqas and men shave beards celebrating their escape from ISIS stronghold in Raqqa
- A snub to the US: Iraq seeks Russia's military and political alliance
- Over 100 children just disappeared in UK, and sex trafficking fears have govt scrambling
- At least eight mid- to high-level traffickers arrested and thirty children rescued in Haiti undercover operation
- Global conservative counter-revolution? China joins Russia in banning media material 'catering to vulgar taste'
- FBI seized crushed hard drives from home of Wasserman-Schultz's IT aide
- Russian companies show off their futuristic planes in MAKS 2017 air show
- Beijing warns India to not 'push its luck' during tense border stand-off
- Researchers resurrect old antibiotic molecule in hopes of treating Zika
- People power: Okinawa files new lawsuit to block relocation of US Marines base
- Global oil producers 'in near complete compliance' with Russia's production cut deal
- Reality check: IMF warns of 'fading economic growth' in US & UK
- Pat Buchanan blasts Trump-Russia probe: Media attack as bad as Watergate
- 'We were inspired by Pope Francis,' say men who vandalized Australian war memorial
- Veiled threat: Israeli minister says Palestinians are bringing a 'third Nakba' upon themselves
- Kushner devastates Russiagate "scandal" with statement (full text and analysis)
- The long and under-reported history of Judeo-Christian terror around al-Aqsa Mosque
- A snub to the US: Iraq seeks Russia's military and political alliance
- FBI seized crushed hard drives from home of Wasserman-Schultz's IT aide
- Beijing warns India to not 'push its luck' during tense border stand-off
- Global oil producers 'in near complete compliance' with Russia's production cut deal
- Reality check: IMF warns of 'fading economic growth' in US & UK
- Pat Buchanan blasts Trump-Russia probe: Media attack as bad as Watergate
- Armed Chinese fighter jets drive off US spy plane over Yellow Sea
- Philippines President Duterte warns 'jail or hell' for addicts & dealers in war on drugs
- Destroying Daesh: 20,000 square meters of Syrian territory freed past two months, less ceasefire violations
- Syrian army breaks through ISIS lines as it approaches Al-Sukhnah
- Former FM Tzipi Livni: Israel is a 'step away' from war with Muslim world
- Corbyn divides Labour with definite pledge to leave single market after Brexit
- The Israel Lobby: Time for a Second Edition
- Another Trump tweet storm: Democrats and Russians 'laughing' at 'witch hunt' collusion probe
- Kushner says he had four contacts with Russians during Trump campaign, none improper
- Brussels internal memo states it will act 'within days' if US sanctions hurt EU trade with Russia, Moscow also sends warning
- John McCain: Spreading the cancer of conflict
- Why brilliant young girls avoid science and technology careers
- Singer Lana Del Rey confirmed she attempted to use witchcraft against Donald Trump
- Menace to society: It's dangerous and wrong to tell children they're 'gender fluid'
- Women burn burqas and men shave beards celebrating their escape from ISIS stronghold in Raqqa
- Over 100 children just disappeared in UK, and sex trafficking fears have govt scrambling
- At least eight mid- to high-level traffickers arrested and thirty children rescued in Haiti undercover operation
- Global conservative counter-revolution? China joins Russia in banning media material 'catering to vulgar taste'
- People power: Okinawa files new lawsuit to block relocation of US Marines base
- 'We were inspired by Pope Francis,' say men who vandalized Australian war memorial
- Switzerland: Man wielding chainsaw injures 5; manhunt underway
- Human trafficking bust: Over a dozen Missouri massage parlors raided
- Chinese firms eager to see Syria as part of new Silk Road project
- Stop lowering educational standards! Algebra isn't racist and shouldn't be abolished just because people fail it
- Dozens dead and injured after suicide bomb blast rocks Kabul
- 9 dead in San Antonio's 'horrific' human trafficking
- Off-duty officer and brother attack teen with metal pipe while police attempt cover-up
- Shooting at Israeli embassy in Jordan leaves 1 killed, 2 injured
- Hollywood cowers in fear of President Putin!
- Syria summary: Consolidating the west and marching east
- Blue privilege: If Florida teens who watched disabled man drown were cops, they would not face charges
- Hitler's Deputy Rudolf Hess: Documents thicken the mystery surrounding his death
- New Tomb may have been discovered; Hawass speculates wildly
- Humans may have arrived in Australia 15K years earlier than previously thought
- Truth vs Hollywood: Author claims Hitler let British troops escape Dunkirk 'to sue for peace treaty'
- Media mogul Robert Maxwell asked Thatcher govt for $20bn to save Soviet Union
- Declassified 70 years later: Files reveal Winston Churchill thwarted King Edward VIII's Nazi plot to retake British throne
- Ten things you may not know about Orwell's '1984'
- Great game of politics: Book review of Hidden History, The Secret Origins of the First World War
- Melting Swiss glacier reveals bodies of couple who disappeared 75 years ago
- Unsuspecting residents of San Francisco were part of one of the largest human experiments in history
- Perfectly preserved mummies cocooned in copper, fabric and birch bark unearthed in Russia's far north
- Declassified Russian documents reveal Polish gratitude for WWII liberation
- Cypriot farmer unearths 2,000-year-old Roman mosaic
- Eight ancient shipwrecks found off of Greece's Fourni Islands
- You can't understand ISIS if you don't know the history of Wahhabism in Saudi Arabia
- Secret Stone Age engravings can only be seen at night, archaeologists find
- 1863 was the 'other time' Russia meddled with American democracy
- A short history of the 'humane' guillotine
- Documents reveal Israeli leaders were concerned evidence would come to light that 1967 attack on USS Liberty was intentional
- War in the Balkans: Memoirs of a Portugese Peacekeeper
- Russian companies show off their futuristic planes in MAKS 2017 air show
- Spectacular CME blasts from the farside of the sun
- It's not aliens: Astronomers figure out the source of mysterious radio signals emanating from Ross 128
- Synchronization of autonomic nervous system rhythms with geomagnetic activity found in humans
- Seafloor data from lost MH370 search publicly released
- Is our Sun slowing down?
- The biotech industry is taking over the regulation of GMOs from the inside
- Leaf on the wind: Watch Su-35 Russian fighter jet's stunning flight maneuvers at MAKS 2017 (VIDEO)
- Study suggests Mars volcano went dormant around same time dinosaurs went extinct
- Neural network software: Cell phones are about to become more powerful than you could imagine
- California scientists catch glimpse of hypothesized self-annihilating particle for first time
- SpaceX ending development of propulsive landings for Dragon spacecraft missions to Mars over safety concerns
- Afghan girls win silver medal of courageous achievement in robotics competition
- Space experts baffled during House testimony after Dana Rohrabacher asks if civilizations lived on Mars
- Philadelphia child receives double hand transplant in world first surgery
- Censorship and tyranny over the mind: The failure of peer-review
- US government seeking to create shape-changing robots for humans to wear
- Scientists tune in to 'peculiar' radio signals from a star 11 light-years away
- Mismanagement, not 'climate change', caused Adelaide summer blackouts
- ISS crew being monitored by 'Star Wars' floating drone
- Giant new sunfish species discovered off the coast of New Zealand
- 14 killed in wild animal attacks in Chitwan National Park, Nepal in 2016/17; compared to 5 for previous year
- Pit bull terrier breaks through window to attack man on road in Denison, Texas
- Severe hailstorm ends football match in Bischofshofen, Austria (VIDEO)
- Surge of vicious raccoon attacks on people in the United States
- Lightning bolt kills 2 farmers in Bangladesh
- Scientists confirm the existence of second garbage patch in the Pacific ocean
- Shark bites woman off the Florida Keys
- Eight tropical cyclones spinning simultaneously in the north Pacific Ocean for first time since 1974
- Evacuation orders and advisories to 120,000 after record-breaking rain hits Akita, Japan
- Rome faces water rationing as city bans pumping water from drought-hit Lake Bracciano
- City warns 'aggressive' squirrel that's gnawed on five people in Brooklyn park may have rabies
- Snowballs in July? St. Petersburg covered with piles of 'snow' after heavy hailstorm
- Damaging storms leave nearly 100,000 people without power in the Kansas City area
- Greek holiday island recovers from deadly quake
- Over 200 sheep dead after bear chases them off a cliff in the Pyrenees, France
- Tourist is attacked by shark off Mallorca, Spain
- Sea of plastic: 'Straws suck' campaign raises awareness about ocean pollution
- Pearl City, Illinois, fighting through fourth '100-year flood' in 14 years
- New Orleans floods after torrential rainfall; 4 inches of rain in an hour
- Meteor fireball observed over São Paulo, Brazil
- 'Long slow' meteor fireball seen over Hawley, Texas
- Meteor rattles windows and scares residents in Campinas, Brazil
- Loud boom over North Carolina caused by meteor fireball
- Meteor fireball explodes over South Australia (VIDEOS)
- Glowing meteor fireball flies over the Mediterranean Sea
- Possible fast moving meteor fireball sighted over South Australia
- Meteor reported over Hunter Valley, New South Wales
- Meteor streaks over Columbia County, Georgia
- 'Spectacular' fireball spotted in Whanganui, New Zealand
- Meteor fireball caught on CCTV over Singapore
- Meteor fireball seen across Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana skies
- Scientists identify rock that crashed through shed roof in a Dutch village as meteorite
- Meteorite 'size of a small car' hits Sudan, fragments found
- Stargazers left baffled after 'red fireball' seen over Perth, Western Australia
- Two-month countdown to total solar eclipse that will darken U.S. skies from Oregon to South Carolina
- Potential new meteor shower from Comet Borisov
- Meteor seen in Roodepoort, South Africa
- Las Vegas Allsky camera captures slow moving meteor
- Bright meteor fireball explodes over Espírito Santo, Brazil
- Researchers resurrect old antibiotic molecule in hopes of treating Zika
- Ketamine 'incredibly effective' at ending depression in elderly - study
- The future of healing with food? MicroRNAs from plants
- Spicy foods and hiccups -- what's the connection?
- Canadian study provides more evidence that cancer is a lifestyle disease largely caused by food
- Don't believe the American Heart Assn. — butter, steak and coconut oil aren't likely to kill you
- Study shows how killer nanoparticles in air pollution cause heart disease
- More salt please! The myth of the low-salt diet
- Semantic slight-of-hand used to hide vaccine related deaths
- Saving lives on reddit forums: The online world of opioid addicts
- Multiple drugs, including Prozac and cocaine, found in Puget Sound salmon
- PET scans reveal many people diagnosed with Alzheimer's don't actually have the disease
- Asbestos found in makeup sold to young girls
- SOTT Focus: The Health & Wellness Show: The Misguided Quest For Happiness
- Study finds it's healthy for children to pick their nose
- Jon Rappoport: CIA MKULTRA - drugs to ruin the nation
- How to safely address acid reflux and avoid increased risk of mortality and morbidity
- Cost effective ways to address mild to moderate hearing loss
- Iowa mother with newborn who died at 18 days old: 'Don't let anyone kiss your baby'
- Why magnesium is crucial to achieving good health
- Jordan Peterson: 'Postmodernism is destructive, and its origins are Marxist' (VIDEO)
- What exactly divides Catholics and Orthodox? (Hint: not much)
- The healing power of trauma sensitive yoga
- 8 science supported reasons why writing is an excellent health-hack
- Talking to your dog is good for your health
- Self-transcendence: The art of achieving seemingly impossible goals by focusing on a purpose greater than yourself
- How laughter brings us together
- "We're giving our kids bad advice about how to succeed in life" -- A leading happiness researcher
- Cognitive bias and the links between intelligence and prejudice
- Twenty things people notice when they quit the booze
- When is stress good for you?
- The Devouring Mother: Understanding the psychological archetypes of consciousness
- New research shows PTSD might physically change the brain
- Counter-intuitive: Why "positive thinking" is terrible advice
- Psychopaths' brain reveals source of wishful thinking behavior
- Anxiety overtakes depression as most common mental health issue for Americans
- Study finds a messy desk can stimulate new ideas and promote creative thinking
- Benefits of altruism: Generosity makes people happier
- Yes, animals can suffer from PTSD
- Signs of a toxic parent & how they damage their children
- 'Fidget spinner' crop circle appears in West Sussex
- Residents shaken after reporting chupacabra sightings in mountains of Riverside County, California
- Footage shows strange object on live NASA feed of International Space Station
- Paranormal journalist claims to have "scientific evidence" that aliens lived alongside humans on Earth
- Mummified bodies in Peruvian desert stirs debate
- Sleep paralysis and waking up in the middle of the night being unable to move
- 'The Lowe Files': Actor says he feared death during bigfoot-like encounter
- NASA poised to announce discovery of aliens, says Anonymous
- Possible UFO seen over New York suburb
- David Paulides releases 'Missing 411' documentary
- Mysterious disappearances of UFO researchers
- Giant crop circles appear overnight in French field
- 'Missing 411' documentary explores disappearance of Idaho toddler, other children
- Bristol, UK couple film mysterious lights flashing above their home
- Robert Bigelow says he is 'absolutely convinced' aliens are currently living on Earth
- Nottingham, UK residents woken by strange 'whooshing' noise
- Seen a Bigfoot? Call Bigfoot 911 and this North Carolina group may investigate
- Strange 'drum-like' booms heard in the sky over southwest Louisiana
- Mothman? Chupacabras? Or something else entirely?
- Bus driver films triangle UFO over Exmouth, UK
- This is for Boaty: Swedish railway company accepts public vote to name new train 'Trainy McTrainface'
- 'Robot drowned': Twitter baffled by robot 'suicide' (PHOTOS)
- Golden retriever rescues drowning fawn off Long Island beach
- New NATO flag to better capture its diverse values?
- Owners shocked when family dog gives birth to mint green puppy
- Captured ISIS' fleet of high-tech Ukrainian tanks now on display in Mosul
- Melania Trump outs herself as a Russian secret agent
- 'OMG' - Child portion fish & chips coming your way due to climate change!
- Climate change obsession syndrome - Earth could face attack of flying pigs!
- Aliens influencing global politics? Massive crop circle of Putin appears in Italian field (VIDEO)
- Only MP's and Royal family need pay rise, says Chancellor
- Tim Allen's take on Political Correctness
- TSA workers find gaint lobster in packed luggage -- Twitter users are not amused
- 'Out of town passenger' spotted in speeding car
- Always read the label! New Zealand parents mistakenly feed their kids Scooby Snacks
- I was offended! Comedian Steve Hughes on the absurdity of political correctness
- Bye Bye Chinglish: No more 'roasted husband' and 'fried Wikipedia' as China clamps down on mangled foreign-language translations
- Elephants spring into action to save drowning calf at South Korea zoo
- Jonathan Pie: Papering over poverty in austerity Britain
- Californian man sets underpants on fire, prompts Walgreens evacuation
Full-spectrum meme war
Quote of the Day
Give light, and the darkness will disappear of itself.
- Desiderius Erasmus
Recent Comments
Personally, I'm more curious about that odd, almost arrow straight gash on the surface to the left of the volcano. That does not look natural to...
Dang, that was a serious explosion!
"I'm in line with Yoko [Ono]and John [Lennon] and the belief that there's a power to the vibration of a thought. Your thoughts are very powerful...
Looking at all this gender-bullshit-nonsense coming from the West, one would be inclined to think that all other issues in the West have been...
At least eight mid- to high-level traffickers arrested and thirty children rescued in Haiti undercover operationOn a luxury yacht in the Caribbean, a group of men are waiting for their party guests to arrive - dozens of girls, some as young as 10 years old, who have been sold to the group for the evening by...