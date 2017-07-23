© Ruptly
A falling palm tree has claimed the life of an Indian TV presenter in a freak accident that was filmed on CCTV.

Former anchor for India's public broadcaster, Kanchan Nath, was struck by the tree last Thursday in Chembur, east Mumbai, the Times of India reports.

Nath had been returning from a yoga class.

Images of the accident show Nath - dressed in a blue t-shirt - walking down a street before a tree suddenly collapses on top of her.

A crowd of witnesses to the shocking incident rush to the Nath's aid, who was left prone on the ground by a crushing blow to the head and body.

According to NDTV, the 58-year-old former employee of the government Doordarshan channel received catastrophic injuries and died in the hospital on Saturday.

WARNING: Graphic video. Some viewers may find this footage distressing.

Nath was due to host the Rangmanch Ke Sitare music awards show this month.

Organizers of the event have since paid tribute to the "mother-like figure" in a statement online.

"We lost a very dear colleague, a mother-like figure, a very dear friend, a great artist and above all a very positive and loving human being," the statement read.

"Just two days ago we were together for the whole day preparing for our annual get together of Rangmanch Ke Sitare... and on the 22nd July 2017 we lost or very dear member Kanchan Nath Ji."

The group has called for an investigation into whether or not the local council had a responsibility to have the tree removed before the accident.