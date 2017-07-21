© Luke MacGregor / Reuters

The free movement of EU citizens to Britain could continue for up to two years after Brexit as part of a "soft landing" transitional deal, it has been reported.Leading Brexiteers in cabinet, including Liam Fox, Boris Johnson, and Michael Gove, have now signed up to the idea of a substantial "implementation phase" after the UK leaves in 2019, in order to give business and government time to adjust to leaving the bloc, sources say.The softer "off the shelf" transition deal comes following weeks of division among the Tories, including sustained attacks on Hammond, who favors a "soft" Brexit.Hammond, the Chancellor, has been championing the case for a phased exit from the EU that prioritizes "economic logic."As part of Hammond's plans, EU citizens would still be able to move to Britain for up to two years, The Times reported on Friday. The Guardian cited a senior cabinet source as saying free movement could last for up to four years."No one is bothered about the free flow of people with the EU continuing during the transition - the Brexiteers are all focused on the end point.Fox, the international trade secretary, previously argued against the idea of a transitional deal, warning it would delay the benefits of Brexit, such as striking new trade deals and controlling immigration.Gove, a leader of the Brexit campaign, is said to have changed his mind on the issue after being appointed as environment secretary, where he is now grappling with the issues involved in disentangling Britain's farming and fishing industries from 40 years of regulation by Brussels.The first full round of talks to extricate Britain from the EU ended in Brussels on Thursday.