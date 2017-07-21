However, we may only now have achieved peak MSNBC. Joan Walsh, an MSNBC Political analyst and self-proclaimed "liberal feminist" has decided it's time to say something about Ivanka Trump's clothes. It seems they're too "girlie," and her "ornamentation" sends the message that women are property.
...But don't worry, she prefaced her incredibly sexist remarks by saying that she didn't "mean to sound sexist," so I guess it's OK.
The whole thing started when host Thomas Roberts brought up Ivanka sitting in for her father at the G20 conference. Walsh replied:
Hear that everyone? The bows. The bows are frightening. And they're not "made for work," whatever that means."Right. With big bows on her sleeve. I mean, I don't mean to sound sexist - it can be dangerous to comment on what women wear - but the fact that she sat in for her father in a dress that was so incredibly ornamental was such a contradiction in terms. And I think that what we see is that in patriarchal, authoritarian societies, daughters have great value - they are property. And the message that she is sending about her own value, about her place in the White House, and about the place of women in this administration, I think, are really frightening."
The host then asked if it was possible to be both "girlie" and a "feminist" at the same time - another thing that, if said by a Republican, would be torched by every feminist in America. Fortunately, Walsh says it is indeed possible, adding: "We all have our girlie days.""That's not a dress that's made for work. That's not a dress that's made to go out in the world and make a difference. That is a dress that is designed to show off your girlieness, and, you know, God bless her, show it off, but don't then tell us that you're crusading for an equal place for women at the table because you're not."
Her 'unfiltered reaction' is one of the most blatantly sexist things we've heard on MSNBC since Chris Matthews was salivating over Melania Trump. Just imagine if a conservative said this about Chelsea Clinton. The knives would be out and every left-winger on Earth would be tearing them to shreds."You can be a feminist and be girlie. We all have our girlie days, but I think showing up, taking your fathers's seat in a pink dress with big bows on the sleeves is really an interesting message. I also don't know why H.R. McMaster and Rex Tillerson didn't quit on the spot, that they wouldn't sit in, that she would get to sit there. I mean, they're playing - there's some head games going on here, and I'm just gonna break it down. I know Twitter's waiting for me, Thomas, but I'm giving you my unfiltered reaction."
I could have sworn that feminism was built on the idea that you can't judge women based on appearances and clothing, but apparently Ms. Walsh has tossed all that out the window. The new feminism is: if you're "being girlie" you're sending the message that you're a man's property.
Even for MSNBC, that's a staggering level of hypocrisy. You can watch the unmitigated insanity unfold below...
