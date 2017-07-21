© Sputnik/ Sarah Nusreddin

Russian companies are most welcome in Iraq and can participate in the restoration of Iraqi destroyed infrastructure, Deputy Head of International Relations Committee in Iraqi Parliament Abbas al Bayati told Sputnik on Thursday.Earlier in July, Iraqi Prime Minister Haider Abadi announced that Daesh was fully defeated in Mosul, which used to be the Daesh stronghold in the country, and added that Iraqis now had to come together to rebuild peaceful life just like they came together to fight terrorists.According to the latest reports, mine clearing of roads and buildings, as well as fighting, still continue in the city.