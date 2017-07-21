Film critic Brian Truitt gave the film a glowing review.
"The movie captures the real-life heroism of the Dunkirk evacuation in 1940, when nearly 400,000 Allied soldiers were pulled out after the Germans trapped them on a beach in Nazi-occupied France," he wrote. "Nolan's ambitious story revolves around three tales unfolding at different times over land, sea, and air, only coming together at the end."
But somewhat apologetically, Truitt also bemoaned the film's lack of diversity.
"The trio of timelines can be jarring as you figure out how they all fit, and the fact that there are only a couple of women and no lead actors of color may rub some the wrong way," Truitt wrote.
Comment: Forget about what really happened at Dunkirk. We need to cater to the vocal, SJW minority by including people who weren't even at the Battle of Dunkirk. It's just that kind of thinking that make the "progressive Left" look so ridiculous and intolerant.
The film revolves around the exploits of the British Expeditionary Force, which was drafted from the British Isles. Accordingly, there were no known women on the beaches of Dunkirk and or many people of color.
The demand for more diversity in the film drew some chuckles on social media for its ahistoricity.
