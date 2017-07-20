In particular, they reported about "severe, systematic violations of human rights." Those include "regular mockeries, torture, rape, extortion," which have become a common practice in the camps, the report said.
At the same time, this fact still doesn't stop refugees from entering the Arab country, from which they can further move to Europe.
According to Welt am Sonntag, the report of the Joint Center for Analysis and Strategy of Illegal Migration noted that the migration flow through Libya has not decreased despite "dangerous living conditions."
Libya is noted to be the primary escape route for undocumented refugees seeking to flee violence in their home countries in the Middle East and Africa.
Comment: Keep in mind that the primary cause of violence in the Middle East and Africa is the US Empire and its constant efforts to destabilize regions in order to gain political and economic control over nations and peoples. So in a sense, the US is responsible for the "severe violation of human rights" endured by refugees fleeing countries that fall under US imperial control and domination.
Europe's migration crisis has hit European countries over the last few years, with many of them struggling to cope with the growing influx of migrants.
