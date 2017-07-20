© Flickr/ Drew Douglas
US Department of Justice
A former employee of a US government contractor in Afghanistan has admitted to accepting over $250,000 in illegal kickbacks from an Afghan subcontractor, the Justice Department said in a press release.

Nebraska McAlpine, 56, of Smyrna, Georgia, pleaded guilty in Atlanta before US District Judge Mark H. Cohen to one count of accepting illegal kickbacks.

"A former employee of a US government contractor in Afghanistan pleaded guilty today to accepting over $250,000 in illegal kickbacks from an Afghan subcontractor in return for his assistance in obtaining subcontracts on US government contracts," the release said on Tuesday.

McAlpine was employed as a Project Manager for an American defense contractor in Kabul, Afghanistan.

According to his own admission, McAlpine and an Afghan executive agreed that in exchange for illegal kickbacks, McAlpine would ensure that his contractor awarded lucrative subcontracts to the executive's companies.

He also admitted that the executive agreed to pay McAlpine 15% of the value of any subcontracts obtained.

McAlpine accepted over $250,000 in cash kickbacks, which he transported back to the United States. His sentencing is set for October 18.