© Pixabay

Setting off a chorus of cries from frustrated teens, the UK government has introduced new legislation that will require visitors to pornography websites to verify they're at least 18 years of age before being granted access.It is hoped that the age verification system will be in place by April 2018, but experts who advised lawmakers in drafting the act believe the targeted date is unfeasible."It seems to me to be a very premature date," Dr. Victoria Nash, lead author of a runner-up report to the new bill, told the BBC. "The idea you can get a regulatory body up and running in that timeframe seems extraordinary to me."In addition, online platforms other than porn sites, like Tumblr and Twitter, also need to be monitored if officials really want to keep pornography off-limits for teens, Nash said."It may make it harder for children to stumble across pornography, especially in the younger age range, but it will do nothing to stop determined teenagers."Childnet CEO Will Gardner is hopeful about the move, however."It's bringing the same steps we take in the offline world to the online world," Gardner, who works to make the online world safer for children, told news.com.au. "Different countries are taking different responses and if people can learn lessons from what we're doing here that would be great."Despite the initiative's critics, for Digital Minister Hancock, "it will secure better support for consumers, better protection for children on the internet, and underpin a radical transformation of government services."