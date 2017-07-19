The Department of Energy's Inspector General has opened an investigation into the allegations that a Pacific Northwest Nation Lab (PNNL) employee of 30-years was transferred to a windowless office after refusing to go along with a cover-up.Busselman's managed a team in charge of getting to the bottom of why certain events happen at the plant and said that she thought that the lab would want an "honest" and responsible person to do such to make sure that such events would never happen again. However, her willingness, to tell the truth, ultimately cost her her livelihood.Busselman's team concluded that the lab did not have "adequate controls" in place to protect against "fraudulent activities."A lab spokesperson said that the woman's allegations are 'simply not true.'