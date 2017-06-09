© Carlos Barria / Reuters



The eyes of the world were drawn to Comey's testimony as many wondered if US President Donald Trump - the subject of many of the questions at the hearing - would respond to the ex-FBI director's remarks.Ex-director Comey is before the committee to answer questions about his firing by Trump last month, and whether the president pressured him to abandon an investigation into ties between his administration and Russia.The president has, so far, remained silent, however, the same can't be said of his son Donald Jr who hit social media to tear apart Comey's statements.First of all, Trump Jr quoted a tweet from the Republican party which said President TrumpHe then labelled Comey's remarks on former National Security Advisor Michael Flynn, who resigned following reports that he communicated with the Russian ambassador, as "BS""Flynn stuff is BS in context 2 guys talking about a guy they both know well. I hear "I hope nothing happens but you have to do your job," Donald Jr tweeted."Knowing my father for 39 years when he 'orders or tells' you to do something there is no ambiguity, you will know exactly what he means."Trump Jr also focused on Comey's remarks in which the former FBI director said he asked a friend to leak the content of a memo he wrote about his first meeting with Trump to the New York Times.