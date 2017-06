Originally at Izvestia American investor, Jim Rogers, gave an interview to the Izvestia publication as part of his St Petersburg Economic Forum participation. He commented on the intention of the US Congress to extend sanctions against Russia, and in particular, against the metallurgical sector."I'd like to apologize for the US Congress, but I cannot; I do not like their attitude to Russia, I would change it if I could",Speaking about the sanctions against Russia's steel and railways sector, Rogers said: "With regard to the industry, sanctions will simply turn the Russians in the direction of the Iranians or the Chinese, and eventually hurt America. Russia and Asia will become even closer while America will lose in the end. We are literally pushing Russia into closer cooperation with other nations, butAll politicians make mistakes, and America is making one now, said the investor.