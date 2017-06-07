Jim Rogers
Originally at Izvestia

American investor, Jim Rogers, gave an interview to the Izvestia publication as part of his St Petersburg Economic Forum participation. He commented on the intention of the US Congress to extend sanctions against Russia, and in particular, against the metallurgical sector.

"I'd like to apologize for the US Congress, but I cannot; I do not like their attitude to Russia, I would change it if I could",

"It started with Ukraine, and I think that both America and Russia are suffering. Hopefully, everything will change in time, and common sense will return to both countries,"- he said.

Speaking about the sanctions against Russia's steel and railways sector, Rogers said: "I do not think that US sanctions will have any effect on Russia's railways, because they are not laid, for example, in Chicago or New York. With regard to the industry, sanctions will simply turn the Russians in the direction of the Iranians or the Chinese, and eventually hurt America. Russia and Asia will become even closer while America will lose in the end. We are literally pushing Russia into closer cooperation with other nations, but it is the US which will suffer eventually. "

All politicians make mistakes, and America is making one now, said the investor.