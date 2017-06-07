© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)

There has been a steady progression of events with unusual rains or snows in record amounts which are out of season from Asia to North America. Now there is coldest start to winter in Adelaide Australia in the last 103 years , June skiing in Vermont and snow still falls in Idaho. The progression of unusual events is caused by increasing cosmic rays, which will continue to increase through solar cycle 25 and so shall our increasingly strange weather.