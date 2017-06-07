Earth Changes
Unusual rains and record snowfall continues as cosmic rays increase
Tue, 06 Jun 2017 05:21 UTC
Comment: See these related articles for more information:
- Increasing cosmic rays linked to historic USA floods & global deluges
- Global cloud cover changes caused by increases in galactic cosmic rays not CO2
- Record rain and snow as Cosmic Rays increase; biased media only focuses on heat
- Physicists claim more evidence for link between cosmic rays and cloud formation
- Study: Solar activity has a direct impact on Earth's cloud cover
- Cloud mystery: Climate change and cosmic rays
- Cosmic rays reaching Earth increased 13% since 2015
- Storm wreaks havoc in Cape Town, South Africa
- Lifestyle changes to help regulate insulin that have nothing to do with food
- Two new moons discovered around Jupiter, bring total to 69
- Drummer girl: Asperger's sufferer beats silence through music
- Neo-Nazis allowed at Swedish annual political event by 'mistake', organizers now asking police to intervene
- Howitzers and Apache helicopters provide 'psychological edge' as Kurdish-led militia begins siege of Raqqa
- Philly police search for kids who sucker punched disabled man and posted video on Facebook
- Company hopes to re-animate the brain dead with stem cells, peptides and lasers
- The row in the Gulf - Cover for West arming despots
- Pentagon: US-led coalition destroyed pro-government forces within deconfliction zone in Syria, killing 2
- Israel tells Palestinians: 'Al-Aqsa is no longer yours'
- Why the London terror attack happened now
- Bill 89: Canada's newest gender revisionism laws target children and parents
- The ISIS Was 'Allegedly' Behind the London Bridge Attacks - Who Is Behind the ISIS?
- TrumpiLeaks: Filmmaker Michael Moore launches whistleblowing website aimed to oust the president
- White House ices Russia 'war room' idea, inquiries redirected to NY lawyer
- Russian senator forebodes Western meddling in presidential election
- Al Jazeera: Leaked emails show relationship between UAE and Israeli-linked think tanks
- No surprise: The Israeli army enters the conversion business
- US warship strikes ISIS from eastern Mediterranean as SDF forces enters Raqqa
- Boris Johnson's blatant hypocrisy: 'We need help rooting out those who fund terrorism'
- Massachusetts judge allows right-to-die lawsuit to move forward
- Systemic sexism: Uber fires at least 20 employees for hostility towards women amid hundreds of sexual harassment complaints
- Drummer girl: Asperger's sufferer beats silence through music
- Philly police search for kids who sucker punched disabled man and posted video on Facebook
- Bill 89: Canada's newest gender revisionism laws target children and parents
- Ingestion of 'yellow pills' cause multiple overdoses in Georgia
- Cops caught on dashcam mocking woman with Down syndrome
- At least 48 injured after trains collided in Tehran
- Classes cancelled at Evergreen State College in Washington due to 'external threat' as racial tensions mount
- How Enlightenment has failed
- 'Kill them all': Louisiana congressman Clay Higgins wants 'Christendom to hunt down radical Islamic horror'
- Police shoot attacker armed with hammer shouting 'this is for Syria' near Notre Dame in Paris
- London attacks: Stabbing reports at multiple locations after van rams into people on London Bridge, May calls it a possible terrorist act - UPDATES
- Thousands came out to see Corbyn yesterday but you wouldn't know that from watching the BBC
- Video released of Houston off-duty deputy's husband choking man to death
- Police kill gunman and free hostage in possible terror incident in Melbourne, Australia - Update: A known terrorist again
- More young victims of the war on Yemen: Desperately poor parents are selling their daughters as child brides
- 'I'm really pleased we have food banks': Outrage at UK Conservative politician's comments at hustings in Cornwall (VIDEO)
- Body of 19-year-old outdoorsman found in North Carolina lake
- Apple staff caught misleading customers according to leaked court docs
- UNICEF: 100k children trapped in ISIS-held Mosul, used as human shields & child soldiers
- Activist launches website to set Zionist myths straight vs. the historical record
- Israel planned atomic explosion in 1967: Key organizer of the project reveals secret contingency plan
- Ancient underground city with 52 chambers discovered in Turkey's Kayseri province
- Former CIA operative exposes secrets about JFK, Che, and Castro
- Lithuanian mummies reveal medical mysteries
- June 6, 1939: St. Louis refugee ship forced to return to Europe after being refused safe haven in Cuba, US
- Myths and truths about Zbigniew Brzezinski
- Land without a people? Tracing the "transfer" policy for Palestine's indigenous population dispels the lie
- 50th anniversary of Israel's infamous attack on the USS Liberty
- 15th century ovarian tumor with teeth discovered in Portugal church graveyard
- Flashback: The after costs of war: America is STILL paying for the Civil War
- President Carter's inferiority complex? Zbigniew Brzezinski's Russia-hating obsession dominated U.S. foreign policy
- 'Beren and Lúthien': JRR Tolkien book released a century after he wrote it
- Ancient history - The deja vu dodo
- JFK's Russian Conspiracy: How a 'secret back-channel' may have saved the world
- Archaeologists discover Neolithic henge monument and burial site in England that could date back to 2000 B.C.
- The lessons of Sgt. Pepper's 50 years later: Stop fighting one another and focus on the real enemy
- Paul Craig Roberts - "Kennedy assassinated by a conspiracy between the CIA, Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Secret Service"
- May 29, 1859: Meteor explosion startles Florida residents
- Against Our Better Judgement: How the USA was used to create Israel
- Scientists and engineers are working on a hardware update for the human brain
- NASA's astronomers perplexed over mysterious deep hole on Mars
- Earth is impacted by meteors often
- One clock to rule them all: Researchers find evidence of a circadian rhythm master
- Remains of huge methane domes found on the floor of the Barents Sea
- New Comet: C/2017 K4 (ATLAS)
- Key to saving a river may be understanding its 'thermal landscape'
- Stunting: How the Galapagos cormorant's lost ability to fly relates to human bone-development disorders
- Confirmation: LIGO detects gravitational waves a third time
- Let's connect: Neuroscientists rewire brain of one species to another
- DragonflEye: Genetically engineered dragonfly drone
- How ancestry shapes our immune cells
- Comet simulation reveals the effect of the Sun's solar wind
- Hundreds of giant ocean bed craters produced by explosive methane seeps
- Retired Georgia professor says meteor may have caused unexplained boom that shook Athens
- Human organ you've never heard of - The omentum
- Vision continues to develop until mid-life: Brain research extends timeline for visual cortex maturity
- Mini black hole created in laboratory by world's most powerful X-ray laser
- Surprising Convergence of Day and Night Upper-Atmosphere Temperatures
- Father and son are killed after being sucked into flaming sinkhole in Jharkhand, India
- Lightning bolt kills four children and seriously injures two others in Jharkhand, India
- It's June, but there are still massive piles of snow on Trail Ridge Road, Colorado
- Incredible downburst engulfs Dallas, Texas (VIDEOS)
- Magnitude 5.6 earthquake strikes Ecuador-Peru border
- Marapi volcano erupts in West Sumatra, Indonesia
- Mount Bulusan in the Philippines spews ash
- Sakurajima volcano erupts in southwestern Japan
- Rare pygmy sperm whale found dead in Palm Beach, Florida
- 'Mini tornado' wrecks Cornhill Highland Games, Scotland
- Mystery surrounds chunk of ice that landed in Cape Coral, Florida neighborhood
- Giant 'lightning man' photographed looming on the horizon in Dorset, UK
- Four people killed, six injured by lightning bolt in Arunachal Pradesh, India
- Landslide kills at least 3 in Tripura, India
- Deadly thunderstorm hits Russia's Sverdlovsk region
- NASA hit piece on Industrial Age warming and volcanic cooling
- Huge fish kill on Puget Sound, Washington
- Greek photographer captures meteor fireball over Corfu
- Doorbell camera captures meteor fireball exploding over Arizona
- Meteor fireball lights up southern English coast
- Meteor fireball explodes over southern Switzerland
- Bright meteor fireball observed over England and N.W. France
- Meteor fireball filmed over Buffalo, New York
- Meteor fireball filmed over Asiago, Italy
- Mystery remains over boom loud enough to rattle houses in Bay of Islands, New Zealand
- Rare daytime meteor photographed at Namadgi National Park, Australia
- Meteor fireball spotted in New Territories, Hong Kong
- Meteor fireball reported over England and Wales
- Meteor fireball streaks across sky over Texas
- Meteor fireball filmed over Tashkent, Uzbekistan
- Green meteor fireball turns on explosive performance over New Zealand
- Bright meteor fireballs recorded over Brazil
- Comet Johnson joins the ranks of visible comets
- Meteor fireball filmed streaking over South Florida
- Bright light seen shooting across Wellington's night sky
- Loud, mysterious bang leads New South Wales residents to look toward the heavens
- Beach camera films bright meteor fireball over Dawlish, UK
- Man dies after tattoo becomes infected with flesh-eating bacteria from Gulf of Mexico
- Drugging without consent: Australian school children face involuntary weekly doctor visits
- The back pain industry is a complete fraud
- Adaptogenic herbs: A little may go a long way
- 7 alternative therapies for depression that won't give you suicidal thoughts
- 10 easy tips for boosting your serotonin levels
- Why the FDA shouldn't be in charge of regulating a darned thing
- Crypto contamination in swimming pools is on the rise
- CBD oil treatment saves life of girl stricken with infection-related epilepsy syndrome
- Stem cell therapy: The innovations and potential to help repair and regenerate your body
- Witch Hazel: Your skin's best friend
- Re-Evaluated: Opioid addiction plus other doctor-induced health problems
- Dr. Kelly Brogan: That naughty little pill
- Human powers: Environmental conditioning as a way of recovering the strength of our ancestors
- All hail the vagus nerve: 12 ways to unlock its powers for a healthier life
- No surprise: TVs in children's bedrooms linked to increase in child obesity, study finds
- Pharmaceutical pollution implicated in the rise in antibiotic resistance
- Ad hominem attacks, libel and the power of ignorance
- Surprise! Study suggests VAERS reported data on vaccines may not build public trust or adherence
- Dying patients study reveals 'brain surge' in final moments of life
- Psychotherapy for your body: The role of somatic psychology today
- The tech world's dirty secret: It's no accident we're addicted to our devices
- Atheists generally smarter than religious people, new study says
- Why creating music leads to enhanced brain activity
- Do creative people really see the world differently?
- The link between opioid receptors and 'feeling' another person's pain
- Narcissistic abuse: A public health scourge
- Why curious People have stronger relationships
- What keeps us happy & healthy? Good relationships
- Questions you're not supposed to ask about life in a sick society
- Learning to read profoundly transforms the brain from stem to cortex
- Jordan Peterson on how to deal with depression and suicidal thoughts
- Forest Kindergarten: Running free in Germany's outdoor preschools
- Stop asking kids how they're doing in school
- Top two reasons why people commit suicide
- Touch isolation: Is lack of touch destroying men?
- Waldorf-inspired principles for holistic parenting
- Awe engages your vagus nerve
- Why do we fidget?
- Giant crop circles appear overnight in French field
- 'Missing 411' documentary explores disappearance of Idaho toddler, other children
- Bristol, UK couple film mysterious lights flashing above their home
- Robert Bigelow says he is 'absolutely convinced' aliens are currently living on Earth
- Nottingham, UK residents woken by strange 'whooshing' noise
- Seen a Bigfoot? Call Bigfoot 911 and this North Carolina group may investigate
- 'Banging sounds from the sky' recorded in Staten Island, New York
- Strange 'drum-like' booms heard in the sky over southwest Louisiana
- Mothman? Chupacabras? Or something else entirely?
- Bus driver films triangle UFO over Exmouth, UK
- Unacknowledged: Documentary aims to blow the lid off the biggest cover-up in human history
- US military's declassified files: Instructions on how to photograph UFO's
- Contractors claim bizarre events at home where killer Ted Bundy grew up
- Kansas Pastor was assessing woman for demonic possession days before she decapitated ex-boyfriend's mother
- Meet some of India's most serious UFO researchers
- Mothman-type creature reported in Chicago, Illinois
- Ipswich city security camera captures strange light in sky
- U.F.O. sightings are on the rise and this book proves it
- After a cancelled TED talk, former CIA physicist exposes the reality of remote viewing
- Italian man granted divorce after claiming wife 'possessed by devil'
- Jonathan Pie: UK General Election 2017
- Russian supermarket staff & customers unfazed by armed robber; send him away without a fuss
- Potty paper...what it reveals about your personality
- BlessU-2! Robot 'priest' offers automated blessings at German church
- Journalist whisperer: Lavrov gives perfect answer to extremely boring question
- Union Jack to be replaced with a picture of a mug of tea
- Meteorite that struck a woman sells for more than its weight in gold
- Babushka blues: Video of Belarus granny playing guitar with a light bulb goes viral
- Stanky Bean & Dorkwood: This is what happens when AI invents paint colors
- Dr. Putin's diagnosis: US political establishment has incurable Stage 4 Stupidity
- Lavrov headed to the Gulag
- World's longest cat? Omar the Maine Coon may beat Guinness World record
- Fear hits bottom: Britain issues terrorism warning for travelers to Antarctica
- The Russians are at it again - Putin demands $300 ransom in NHS cyberattack
- Vaccine Zombie (VIDEO)
- Colorado man arrested in Wyoming after telling motel front desk his pot had been stolen
- Mark Steel: Labour's leaked manifesto proves it's stuck in the 1970s, unlike those ultra-modern Tories who love fox hunting
- Watch Russia's fearsome new Navy Seals in training (VIDEO)
- Putin to CBS reporter: You ask ridiculous questions
- Man arrested at airport with a backpack full of snakes, frogs and lizards
I am a firm believer in the people. If given the truth, they can be depended upon to meet any national crisis. The great point is to bring them the real facts.
- Abraham Lincoln
Outstanding resources! Have been reading the articles available on the linked site...with awe. Thank you Mr. Suarez for turning 'conspiracy' into...
Remember Kindergarten/Elementary/Primary School Bullies? Aside from size, what was their other most common attribute.... though politically...
Is it mere coincidence that he looks like a sheriff who just stepped out of a 50's John Wayne western, and his opinions are pure 50's McCarthyism?...
"It is believed that if the remaining coal still sitting below the surface - estimated at 1.5billion tonnes - was to burn at a similar rate, the...
Unusual rains and record snowfall continues as cosmic rays increaseThere has been a steady progression of events with unusual rains or snows in record amounts which are out of season from Asia to North America. Now there is coldest start to winter in Adelaide...