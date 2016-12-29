© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)
With record warm next to record cold in the Arctic, clouds and jet stream patterns are beginning to shift across the planet. These changes occur regularly with every grand solar minimum, but the Main Stream Media (MSM) will have you believe it is because of CO2 which has no effect on the jet stream at 60,000ft.


Sources:

The world's clouds are in different places than they were 30 years ago

Tracing the effects of the Little Ice Age in the tropical lowlands of eastern Mesoamerica

http://www.pnas.org/content/104/41/16...

A 2,300-year-long annually resolved record of the South American summer monsoon from the Peruvian Andes

http://www.pnas.org/content/108/21/85...

Multidecadal to multicentury scale collapses of Northern Hemisphere monsoons over the past millennium

http://www.pnas.org/content/110/24/96...

Neutron Count / Galactic Cosmic Rays

Look up this also same warming garbage

This too all polar vortex

Christmas record cold and record heat in the Arctic

Atmospheric temperatures

Climate change in the Arctic CO2