© YouTube/Adapt 2030 (screen capture)

With historic floods sweeping our planet, the cause can be attributed directly to an increase in galactic cosmic rays. These cause cloud formation between 15,000 and 18,500 feet and there have been record increases in the last 18 months of 12.5% with another 19% increase forecast for solar cycle 25. This is the reason our planet is being ravaged by hail, blizzards and historic floods events, not CO2, but the answer is Galactic Cosmic Rays.