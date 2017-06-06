At least 48 people have been injured after two metro trains collided in the Iranian capital, the public relations director of the Tehran Emergency Center says. Speaking to the official Iranian news agency, IRNA, Hassan Abbasi added that 40 people, who sustained injuries in the incident at Tarasht station in Tehran on Tuesday, have been taken to hospital.He noted that the others were treated as outpatients. The official said rescue teams are on the scene to help the injured.Head of Public Relations of Tehran Urban and Suburban Railway Operation Company Ehsan Moqaddam said the incident occurred when a train collided with another one that had stopped at a metro station.