Islamist terrorist groups usually use the holiday to mount more significant terrorist attacks, and promise their followers extra benefits for dying in such attacks during the holy month.
Comment: One would think that if these terrorists were true Muslims, they would respect Ramadan as a holy month.
The major attacks of Ramadan 2017 include twin suicide bombings in Baghdad and a massive suicide borne vehicle bomb in Afghanistan. An unconfirmed terrorist incident also occurred at a casino hotel in Manila earlier this week. These attacks occurred before a reported deadly incident on London Bridge Saturday.
The Baghdad bombings targeted both an ice cream shop and elderly pension distribution center. The ice cream shop was frequented by families with small children and killed 10. The first bombing killed 12, and nearly 100 were injured between the two blasts.
The second bombing in Afghanistan killed nearly 100 people and injured hundreds more. The massive suicide vehicle struck one of the safest areas of Kabul in Afghanistan and destroyed parts of the German embassy. Several German and U.S. citizens were killed in the attack. Afghan officials believe that Taliban elements headed by the Haqqani network are responsible for the attack.
A gunman also stormed a casino hotel resort in Manila Friday and set fire to a hotel while attempting to steal nearly $2 million in gaming chips. He engaged casino workers in a firefight and then appears to have killed himself. ISIS claimed responsibility for the attack, which killed nearly 40 people. All casualties in the attack were caused by smoke inhalation by fire.
