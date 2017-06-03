With President Trumps pull out from the socialist re-distribution of wealth United Nations program the Paris Climate Accord / treaty, we can now get back to real science and looking at the facts that throughout history the Earths temperatures have always risen and fallen over multi century time frames, no CO2 needed. With the new grand solar minimum intensifying, I have put out a timeline for the amplification effects and we need a plan in place now to tell the planet what is unfolding and implement solutions to do so.This where President Trump / The Donald can excel. The time for change is now.