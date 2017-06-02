© CNN

The Secret Service is relaxing its policy on marijuana in an effort to grow the agency.New Secret Service director Randolph Ailes told reporters Thursday he recently changed the policy.Previously, agents were disqualified for using pot more than a certain number of times, but candidates will now be considered based on the last time they used it, as well as the amount of time between the final use and when they applied to the Secret Service.Ailes said he hopes the change will help boost numbers at the Secret Service.The Secret Service is best known for protecting the president and former U.S. leaders and their families but it also investigates and works to prevent financial crimes.