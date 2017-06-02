FBI personnel are on scene conducting a law enforcement operation. There is no threat to public safety.

A team of FBI agents converged on a home in Dearborn late Thursday, conducting what has been described as an operation involving national security, according to a source familiar with the mission.The operation is taking place at a home on Jonathon Street and is expected to wrap up before midnight.FBI spokesperson Timothy Wiley declined to comment on specifics of the operation, stating only:More details are expected to be released sometime Friday.