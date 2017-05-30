Society's Child
Majority of Eastern Europeans want neutrality between Russia and NATO
Russia Insider
Tue, 30 May 2017 15:44 UTC
Czechs, Slovaks, Hungarians and even Poles all agree they would be safer if they were not forced to pick sides between NATO and Russia.
This is according to research financed by America's own National Endowment for Democracy.
In each of the countries at least twice as many people agree with this sentiment as disagree with it.
(Slovakia: 73 percent to 24, Czechia: 61 to 34, Hungary: 58 to 27, Poland: 53 to 28.)
Russia in Europe?
Three of the four nations would like to see Russia as part of Europe's security system.
Slovaks overwhelmingly want Russia brought in (75 percent to 22 percent.) On balance, so do Hungarians and Czechs (54 to 26, and 59 to 36).
Poles are opposed, but not as overwhelmingly as Slovaks are in favor (35 to 51).
Recent Comments
I was taught to be HYPER cautious of people who talk about universalism. I was taught what they mean by that is what they subjectively think it...
Former SEAL: 3000 Elite Pedophiles Arrested – Media Silent Former Navy SEAL Craig Sawyer says that over 3,000 pedophiles belonging to an elite...
What he would face in the US is raw, primitive torture by the CIA.
"Be so busy improving yourself that you have no time to criticize others."
Miles Mathis is a disgusting pedophile bullshite artist. Anyone who falls for that whole Paul-is-dead, Lennon-faked-his-own-death,...
