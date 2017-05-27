The protest began Tuesday morning when an angry mob of SJW's confronted Professor Bret Weinstein after he had sent an email to faculty and staff explaining his reasoning for opposing the demonstration.
Now, Weinstein's reportedly been told to avoid campus because his safety is at risk.
"Police told me protesters stopped cars yesterday, demanding information about occupants," Mr. Weinstein told The Washington Times. "They believe I was being sought. It appears that the campus has been under the effective control of protesters since 9:30 a.m. Tuesday. Police are on lockdown, hamstrung by the college administration. Students, staff and faculty are not safe.Following the modus operandi of protests at colleges like U.C. Berkeley, the angry mob of SJWs who confronted Weinstein refused to listen as he attempted to calmly explain his reasing, prefering instead to hurl obscenities at him while demanding his resignation.
A spokesman for the Evergreen Department of Police Services confirmed the agency had been in contact with Mr. Weinstein. He said officers would be in touch with The Times, but three subsequent phone calls were not returned."
"Fuck you, you piece of shit," one of them screamed.
When police arrived, presumably drawn by the uproar, the students fled to the library, where they barricaded themselves inside the Trans & Queer Unity Lounge and asked white students to patrol the halls for any police "intruders."
At a meeting between the administration and students later that day, University President George S. Bridges quickly assured the crowd that no students would be punished for their involvement in the demonstrations and promised a "major reiew" of what happened and why.
"First and foremost, I want to state that there will be, as far as I know, no charges filed against any students involved in actions that occurred this morning," Mr. Bridges said. "We will be conducting a major review, an investigation of all that occurred and will be reporting back to you, the campus community, about exactly what happened, why it happened and what we intend to do about the incident — not the incident, excuse me, the actions that were taken, both students, staff and faculty involved."
Weinstein explained his predicament to a local reporter on Thursday who met him at Sylvester Park in downtown Olympia, Wash., where he is temporarily holding classes until it's deemed safe for him to return to campus.
"We are unable to talk because there's too much of a gap in the narrative between what they believe is taking place and what's actually taking place."
"The narrative suggests that I'm a person whose benefiting from privilege and that I'm trying to preserve that privilege."
Weinstein's brother, Eric Weinstein, told the Washington Times that the persecution of his brother is "ironic" given his center-left politics and staunch opposition to racism.
"If you had asked me who is one of racism's most powerful foes, I would have said Bret Weinstein," Eric Weinstein told The Times.Weinstein's email objecting to the "Day of Absence Day of Presence" protest was circulated on Twitter. In it, he characterizes organizers' demand that white students vacate campus for a day as "an act of repression."
"There's something sort of 'Twilight Zone' about one of the most thoughtful commentators on race, at one of the most progressive schools in the country, getting called a racist."
"There is a huge difference between a group or coalition deciding to voluntarily absent themselves from a shared space in order to highlight their vital and under-appreciated roles (the theme of the Douglas Turner Ward play Day of Absence, as well as the recent Women's Day walkout), and a group or coalition encouraging another group to go away. The first is a forceful call to consciousness....the second is a show of force and an act of oppression in and of itself.Here's the full letter:
Any readers who don't already appreciate these students' complete lack of self-awareness, a quick reddit search uncovered this little gem: A promotional video for a "weekly community gathering" at Evergreen called Common Bread.
This is not a Portlandia Sketch. This is real life.
