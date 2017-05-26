© Nile News / AFP
Gunmen opened fire on two buses and a truck carrying Coptic Christians in Minya, Egypt on Friday, killing at least 26, including children. Some 26 people were also injured in the attack.

The group of between eight and 10 gunmen approached the convoy in three four-wheel-drive pickup trucks before opening fire, according to local media reports and the Egyptian Interior Ministry.

Security chiefs established a perimeter around the scene and launched a hunt for the attackers, setting up dozens of roadblocks in the area and sending out patrols to scour the desert road.

The Grand Imam of al-Azhar Ahmad al-Tayeb believes the attack was intended to destabilize the country. Al-Azhar is a center of Islamic learning in Egypt that dates back more than 1,000 years.

"I call on Egyptians to unite in the face of this brutal terrorism," al-Tayeb said while on a visit to Germany, as cited by Reuters.

The shooting, which occurred on the eve of Ramadan, happened as the victims traveled from Beni Suef province to the Coptic Orthodox Anba Samuel monastery near the southern city of Minya, 250km (155 miles) south of Cairo, according to local security sources, cited by Haaretz.

There is no immediate claim of responsibility. Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi called an emergency meeting of security officials in the wake of Friday's attack, Reuters reports.

Ambulances dispatched from the cities of Beni Suef and Minya are transporting victims to local hospitals in Adwa, Minya, Maghagha, according to local news outlet Youm7.

The US Embassy in Cairo warned of an imminent but unspecified terrorist attack on the night of May 24.

"The Embassy is aware of a potential threat posted on a website by the Hassm Group, a known terrorist organization, suggesting some kind of unspecified action this evening," the Egypt mission said in a statement.

The three-month state of emergency, declared in the wake of the Palm Sunday bombings in Tanta and Alexandria, is yet to expire.

On April 9, twin suicide bombs targeting Coptic Christians killed at least 44 people and injured more than 118 in Tanta and Alexandria. Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS/ISIL) claimed responsibility for the attacks.

Coptic Christians make up roughly 10 percent of Egypt's population of 92 million.