has resumed his pro-burkini campaign as summer approaches. This time, he has chosen the French Riviera city of Cannes for his "burkini-style party."The party is scheduled to last for two hours - from 2-4pm local time. "A duration of a film," Nekkaz told Nice Matin newspaper. "This is a way of celebrating a decision of [France's] State Council from August 26, 2016, which allows any woman to wear a burkini," he said, adding "Cannes was the first [city] to forbid it."The ban divided French society, with some praising the restrictions, while others worried it would provoke more tension with Muslims.The French Council of State rendered the debate moot, however, when it overturned the ban on August 26 last year. "Cannes is the world's showcase of France and the temple of extravagance, it's [a city of] total freedom... Some people wear bikini, others wear burkini. It is France that we love," he noted.The businessman will take part in the 'burkini party' events on Friday, the Local reported, adding that the women will wear burkinis dyed in French tricolors."Let's all wear burkinis on the beaches during the Cannes Film Festival!" said the invitation posted on Nekkaz's Facebook page earlier in May. The poster features Marine Le Pen, the former presidential candidate and leader of France's right-wing National Front party, wearing the full-body swimwear in the French flag's blue, white, and red.In February, she even refused to wear a headscarf for a meeting with the Lebanese Grand Mufti.Conservative politician Nadine Morano, who repeatedly stood up for the burkini ban, is also featured on the poster.In 2010, Nekkaz, dubbed 'Zorro of the niqab', founded the 'Touche pas à ma constitution' (Don't touch my constitution) group, which was created to pay the fines of women convicted of wearing the Muslim burka in public.The 45-year-old businessman was born in France to Algerian parents. However, he renounced his French citizenship back in 2013 to take part in Algeria's presidential election in 2014.