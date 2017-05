© Miraflores Palace / Reuters

The United States should "get out of Venezuela," the country's leader, Nicolas Maduro, said after Washington slapped Venezuelan top judiciary officials with sanctions to "support" the Venezuelan people.The new sanctions package, targeting the chief judge and seven other members of Venezuela's Supreme Court, was imposed by the US Treasury to "advance democratic governance" in the country.The Venezuelan president's tirade echoed a statement issued by the government, accusing the US of intervening into country's internal affairs and seeking to further destabilize it."President Trump's aggressions against the Venezuelan people, its government and its institutions have surpassed all limits," the statement said.It urged the US to focus on sorting out its own internal problems, instead of meddling in Venezuela's affairs.The sanctions imposed by the US Treasury include freeze of any assets the eight judges might have in the US, deny them entering the country, and prohibit US citizens to do any business with them. The situation in Venezuela "is a disgrace to humanity" and the country "has been unbelievably poorly run," Donald Trump said Thursday."We haven't really seen a problem like that, I would say, in decades," Trump added The situation in Venezuela got heated at the end of March, after the Supreme Court ruled to take over the duties of the National Assembly. The unrest in the country continues despite the court repealed the decree shortly afterward.Venezuelan officials, however, tend to blame foreign powers for fueling the unrest, stating that the scale of the protests within the country is largely exaggerated in the media.The main goal of the ongoing protests was "creating a mess in our society" and violently oust President Maduro instead of seeking new elections, the head of the commission for the National Constituent Assembly Elías José Jaua Milano told RT earlier in May, as the protest leaders are "not interested in taking part in the elections when the situation is politically, economically and socially stable."