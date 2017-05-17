"My investigation up to this point shows there was some degree of email exchange between Seth Rich and Wikileaks," Wheeler said. "The police department nor the FBI have been forthcoming. They haven't been cooperating at all. I believe that the answer to solving his death lies on that computer, which I believe is either at the police department or either at the FBI. I have been told both."
When Wheeler was asked if his sources have told him whether there is information that links Rich to Wikileaks, he said, "Absolutely. Yeah. That's confirmed."
Additionally, Wheeler, who was hired by the family to investigate Rich's murder, has received information from his sources inside the D.C. police department that suggest powerful forces are working to cover up the truth about the killing.
"My investigation shows someone within the D.C. government, Democratic National Committee or Clinton team is blocking the murder investigation from going forward," Wheeler told Fox News. "That is unfortunate. Seth Rich's murder is unsolved as a result of that."
After this revelation began to go immediately viral, receiving coverage from nearly every alternative media outlet, a veritable shit storm of Russian scandal began to cloud the digital airwaves.
Headlines like, "Trump revealed highly classified information to Russian foreign minister and ambassador," began appearing almost immediately after the Seth Rich revelation.
On Wednesday, the news of Trump's alleged Russian ties was then joined by the chanting chorus of calls for his impeachment.
Even Rep. Justin Amash (R-Mich.) on Wednesday said if the reports about Trump's pressure on Comey are true, it would merit impeachment.
While Trump's time in office certainly warrants scrutiny over his lies, flip-flopping, and pandering to the terrorist Saudi Arabian regime, the mainstream media at large is continuing to ignore the information on Seth Rich.
Despite the overwhelming amount of hysterical rhetoric being blasted out from mainstream media outlets across the country, social media users have fought back and #SethRich continues to trend.
Despite the establishment attempting to divert the conversation toward a non-existent threat of Russian interference in the election, it appears the public — at least those on Twitter — is not buying it.
The impetus behind sweeping the Seth Rich information under the rug and the overt and futile attempts to cover them up is perfectly clear. If Seth Rich is WikiLeaks' source for the hacked emails, the mainstream media's fake news story about Russian meddling coming crashing down.
Notably, WikiLeaks' Julian Assange has been quite outspoken on this topic since it began, noting that Russia was categorically not the source of the DNC emails. While Assange has stopped short of identifying Rich as the source of the emails, as WikiLeaks never divulges sources, he has shown an unusual interest in the case.
As Jay Syrmopulous notes, while Assange has stopped short of identifying Rich as the source of the emails, as WikiLeaks never divulges sources, he has shown an unusual interest in the case.
"WikiLeaks has decided to issue a US$20k reward for information leading to conviction for the murder of DNC staffer Seth Rich," the organization announced shortly after his murder.
Wheeler says police need to consider other alternatives, especially given the statements made by Julian Assange in response to questions about Rich's killing.
After announcing that WikiLeaks would pay $20,000 for information leading to the conviction of Rich's murderer, Assange went on an interview with Nieuwsurr. During the interview, Assange implied that Rich was his source.
Assange: Whistleblowers go to significant efforts to get us material and often significant risks. There was a 27-year old that works for the DNC who was shot in the back... murdered.. for unknown reasons as he was walking down the street in Washington.In subsequent appearances on Fox News Channel, Assange confirmed, "We're interested in anything that might be a threat to alleged WikiLeaks sources."
Host: That was just a robbery wasn't it?
Assange: No. There's no finding.
Host: What are you suggesting?
Assange: I am suggesting that our sources take risks and they become concerned to see things occurring like that.
Host: But was he one of your sources, then?
Assange: We don't comment on who our sources are.
Because people on social media have been paying attention and sifting through the disinformation, this story is not getting buried.
While the issue of Seth Rich seems to be more widely accepted and investigated by those on the right, his death transcends party lines. Those who are paying attention know party lines means nothing.
Despite overwhelming calls for a closer investigation into the death of Seth Rich, the silence from the Trump administration on the issue is deafening.
"I'm not aware of that," White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer replied when asked by a reporter about the news, adding that it would be "highly inappropriate" to comment on the investigation.
The DNC remains entirely mum as well.
"We know of no evidence that supports these allegations. We are continuing to cooperate with investigators and have no further comment," DNC spokesperson Xochitl Hinojosa said in a statement.
Representing the Rich family, Brad Bauman, a professional Democratic PR crisis consultant with the recently formed Pastorum group, released a statement denying the allegations as well.
While we certainly do not know who killed Seth Rich, to ignore the information by wholeheartedly dismissing it based on party lines or media talking points is irresponsible at best. It's high time Americans realize who's at the helm in this country — people who care not about laying waste to human lives, worldwide, to make a buck and maintain control. To think that the murder of a DNC staffer to cover up information is somehow a crazed and unfounded conspiracy theory is equally irresponsible.
His name was Seth Rich.
'His name was #SethRich': Twitter rages while lamestream media tries to bury news of DNC murderOn Monday night a local Fox affiliate out of Washington D.C. dropped a bombshell from a private investigator, and former D.C. homicide detective, Rod Wheeler. The bombshell was in regard to the...