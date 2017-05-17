© Stefan Wermuth / Reuters



UK Prime Minister Theresa May has said that Britain will further work and share intelligence data with the United States.May told reporters on Wednesday, as cited by Reuters.She added that the issues discussed by the US leader "with anybody that he has in the White House is a matter for President Trump.""We continue to work together and we have confidence in that relationship between us and the United States, that it helps to keep us all safer," May said.Her statement comes after US President Donald Trump was accused of sharing highly classified data during his meeting with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov last week. The Russian Foreign Ministry has dismissed the claims.Russian President Vladimir Putin also slammed the reports on revelations during a news conference following a meeting with the Italian prime minister Wednesday, calling them "political schizophrenia.""If the US administration deems it possible, we are ready to provide the Senate and Congress with the transcript of the conversation between Lavrov and Trump," he stated.Meanwhile, Trump said that he had the right to share "facts pertaining to terrorism and airline flight safety" during his meeting with Russian officials in the White House last week.Following the report, the US leader was called "a security risk to the Western world" by a German lawmaker and the head of the parliament intelligence oversight committee, Burkhard Lischka.