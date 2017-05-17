© Aleksey Nikolskyi / Reuters

Russian President Vladimir Putin has described the latest reports about US leader Donald Trump allegedly revealing security secrets to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov as "political schizophrenia.""If the US administration deems it possible, we are ready to provide the Senate and Congress with the transcript of the conversation between Lavrov and Trump," Putin said at a press conference, following a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni on Wednesday.Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov followed up on Putin's statement with a clarification that there was no audio recording at the Trump-Lavrov meeting, and the only form of record available is a transcript.It comes after the Washington Post claimed that Trump had "revealed highly classified information to the Russian foreign minister [Sergey Lavrov] and ambassador in a White House meeting" on May 10.Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova issued a mocking response to the claims, posting on Facebook: "Have you guys been reading American newspapers again? Don't read them. They can be used in many different ways, but one shouldn't read them - recently it has become not only harmful, but dangerous.""There is no other way I can explain the accusations against the acting US president that he gave away some secrets to Lavrov.""Anyway, this is a US matter, and we don't want and don't plan to interfere," the Russian president said.Putin promptly followed his statements about the Trump-Lavrov meeting by saying he did share some secrets with the Italian prime minister."As for the message I delivered to Mr. Prime Minister, it is of a secret nature, I cannot tell you about it," Putin said with a smile.