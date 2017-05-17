Puppet Masters
US political schizophrenia: Putin ready to provide transcripts of Trump-Lavrov talks to prove no secrets were leaked
RT
Wed, 17 May 2017 12:38 UTC
"If the US administration deems it possible, we are ready to provide the Senate and Congress with the transcript of the conversation between Lavrov and Trump," Putin said at a press conference, following a meeting with Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni on Wednesday.
Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov followed up on Putin's statement with a clarification that there was no audio recording at the Trump-Lavrov meeting, and the only form of record available is a transcript.
It comes after the Washington Post claimed that Trump had "revealed highly classified information to the Russian foreign minister [Sergey Lavrov] and ambassador in a White House meeting" on May 10.
Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova issued a mocking response to the claims, posting on Facebook: "Have you guys been reading American newspapers again? Don't read them. They can be used in many different ways, but one shouldn't read them - recently it has become not only harmful, but dangerous."
"We are seeing in the US a developing political schizophrenia," Putin said.
"There is no other way I can explain the accusations against the acting US president that he gave away some secrets to Lavrov."
Those who "are destabilizing the internal US political situation using anti-Russian slogans either don't understand that they are bringing this nonsense in on their own side, and then they are just stupid, or else they understand everything, and then they are dangerous and corrupt people," Putin said.
"Anyway, this is a US matter, and we don't want and don't plan to interfere," the Russian president said.
Putin promptly followed his statements about the Trump-Lavrov meeting by saying he did share some secrets with the Italian prime minister.
"As for the message I delivered to Mr. Prime Minister, it is of a secret nature, I cannot tell you about it," Putin said with a smile.
Reader Comments
The whole story goes as follows : The highly classified info that was leaked was that laptops can be used as explosive devices onboard airplanes. That's classified info ? Some people definitely need an MRI from coast to coast and from North to South.
earthling Yes Classified - in that only the WP and "former officials" know that Israel has a control in ISIS
an ally that has access to the inner workings of the Islamic State
US political schizophrenia: Putin ready to provide transcripts of Trump-Lavrov talks to prove no secrets were leakedRussian President Vladimir Putin has described the latest reports about US leader Donald Trump allegedly revealing security secrets to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov as "political...