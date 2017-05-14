"This May, the French people have chosen hope and the spirit of conquest... and I thank them. We need a strong France,"

"neither Macron, nor Le Pen."

"not my president."

"Former US President Barack Obama endorsed Macron; the EU endorsed Macron. They were very frightened about another popular revolt against the establishment. Macron is very establishment: the elitist universities in France, the fact that he was [France's] Economy Minister,"

"Macron is going to make the same foreign policy as Hollande, only worse, so it will be more [orientation] on Washington - whether he would get along with Trump, it's a separate question - but it would be very anti-Russian, he would probably want to arm rebels in Syria,"

"Now the question is: How is he going to build a majority in parliament in order for him to be able to govern,"