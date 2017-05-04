It was a big mud-slinging affair, mostly by Le Pen, if one believes the mainstream media comments.
France24 had live coverage of the Acrimonious Final Debate translated into English.
The following France24 comments are in reverse order (last in, first out):
A poll conducted by Elabe says 63 percent of people polled found Macron more convincing than Le Pen in tonight's debate.Winner?
In his closing remarks, Macron notes that Le Pen used up her very last minutes by filling them up with lies "without saying what she wants for this country".
"France is in a deep crisis. It's a crisis of morale linked to the failed politics of the past 20 years, the failure to create unity because some play on people's anger. I have listened to this anger, doubts and grievances. I want to respond to it with courage."
Le Pen also says the French deserve better than being thrown into a war based on chasing profits.
"That's the France you want," she tells Macron, accusing him of being a candidate representing the closure of factories, maternity wards, police stations, hospitals and says he's ready to open France's doors to "massive immigration".
Le Pen charges Macron with being under German Chancellor Angela Merkel's thumb. "In any case, France will be led by a woman: Either me or Mrs. Merkel," Le Pen says.
"What a ridiculous phrase!" Macron retorts.
Macron is challenging Le Pen on whether she actually proposes France to leave the euro or not
"The euro is the currency of the bankers. It is not the currency of the people," Le Pen says.
I have no idea who "won" the debate if anyone. It's unlikely that either party will be able to pass their legislation.
The election will probably be closer than most think, but France does not yet seem ready for Le Pen. Six years from now may be another story.
Italy in 2018 is far more likely than France to be willing to kiss the Euro goodbye.
