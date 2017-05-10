© Angela Antunes / CC by 2.0

A city man is facing a charge related to failure to control his dog after his 60- to 70-pound pit bull box mix dog bit a 7-year-old boy on Sunday, according to a city police report.Police issued a summons in lieu of arrest.Dayton police were dispatched to 622 South Smithville Road around 6:26 p.m. on Sunday for a reported dog bite. The victim's father told police his son was bit multiple times, around 4 p.m., by a neighbor's dog.The victim was treated and released from Dayton Children's Hospital, according to the police incident report. The victim told police the dog bit him five times in his upper back."His back was bandaged at the time, but there were no stitches due to the possibility of infection," wrote Dayton Police Officer Ryan Nabel in the report. The victim's father told police the dog was "an ongoing issue with the residents in the neighborhood," Nabel wrote.Officers contacted the dog's owner Jeremy Ryan, 22, who said he would be willing to cover the victim's medical expenses, according to the incident report.The dog was not home when police arrived. Ryan told police the dog was being taken to the animal resource center. Police issued a animal bite quarantine card that included precautions for the owner to take over the next 10 days.