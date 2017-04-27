﻿The family dog

Multiple pit bull attacks in the city this week have left five people injured, including one man who died.Dayton reports show the first dog attack was reported on April 23.Officers were dispatched to the 2800 block of North Main Street for an animal complaint.The victim was transported to Grandview Medical Center for treatment.Police contacted animal resources and requested the agency pick up the dog which was locked in a room.Two days later, city officers were dispatched to the 300 block of Middle Street in response for a report about a man yelling for help and dogs barking around 5:15 a.m. on April 25.. Officers shot and killed the dog, according to police., officers were dispatched to 1414 Leo St. around 5:13 p.m. for an animal complaint.The victim told officers he was walking in the alley next to 1418 Lamar St. When he reached the front yard of the house a brown pit bull with a white chest started barking at him.Medics transported the victim to Grandview Medical Center were he received stitches in his lower right leg.The unnamed victim told police the dog grabbed him, shook its head a few times, causing him to fall on his knees. The dog also scratched his back.Officers later responded to the 1400 block of Lamar Street to contact the dog's owner.A man at the home told officers the dog that attacked the victim is Terra— a 2-year-old who recently had puppies.The man at the home told officers he didn't own Terra, but he allowed her in the front yard while he did yard work. He typically allows the dogs in the back yard where there is a privacy fence.Officers told Hamilton the dog had to be quarantined for 10 days.Officers were dispatched to the 300 block of East Third Street for an animal complaint.The victim told police that around 5:30 p.m. he was in a back yard located in the 2800 block of East Third Street pulling weeds from the fence line. He was outside the fence near the alley when two dogs he recognized approached him.Police later identified the brown and white dog as Coco. The other dog was identified as Bella.After biting the victim, the dogs left the area.Police reported the victim had a small laceration above his left ankle.The victim reported he planned to go to the hospital.Officers drove to the address where the dogs live and spoke with the owner Alexander Elizarars. The owner told police the dogs recently escaped from the back yard, but had since been secured and the fence had been fixed.Police told Elizarars to quarantine Coco for 10 days until an Animal Resource Center advocate could respond to the scene.Dayton police were dispatched to the 2800 bock of East Third Street at 6:05 p.m. for an animal complaint.The victim told police she was attacked by a dark brown pit bull in the alley behind her home. She said the dog and another lighter brown pit bull escaped from their yard and were running lose in the alley.Officers went to Elizararas's home again.The owner said the dark brown pit bull, Bella, is between ages 4 and 5 and weighs about 50 pounds.Officers told Elizararas Bella, in addition to Coco, would also be under quarantine.Officers transported the victim to Miami Valley Hospital for treatment.