A man mauled by a dog in Dayton has died. The dog suspected in the attack was shot and killed by police.The attack happened in an alley in the 300 block of Middle St. around 4:40 a.m. on Tuesday.Officers went to the scene after a 911 caller reported hearing someone screaming for help and crying. The caller also reported hearing several dogs barking loudly.Police believe the man was an innocent victim.According to Police on-scene, the pit bull was able to break free of a chain, and attack the man.Police began searching for the dog immediately after the attack. Once officers found the dog, they fired shots at the animal, described as a tan pit bull. The dog died a short time later.We are working to learn more about the owner of the dog involved in Tuesday's incident.