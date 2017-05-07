Though it kills 90 percent of bacteria on the skin within 90 seconds its use as an antibiotic has been ignored. Iodine exhibits activity against bacteria, molds, yeasts, protozoa, and many viruses; indeed, of all antiseptic preparations suitable for direct use on humans and animals and upon tissues, only iodine is capable of killing all classes of pathogens: gram-positive and gram-negative bacteria, mycobacteria, fungi, yeasts, viruses and protozoa. Most bacteria are killed within 15 to 30 seconds of contact.
Poor immune response is correlated with impaired thyroid function; a deficiency in iodine can greatly affect the immune system because low levels of iodine lead to problems with the thyroid gland.[1] Dr. David Brownstein says, "Iodine has a wonderful antibiotic solution without question and most importantlyI never see any of my patients complain of dysbiotic reactions from its use."
If one wants to have healthy kids, one does not want to inject one's children with vaccines that contain a long list of nasty substances. We should not trust doctors, big pharmaceutical companies nor the CDC and FDA with their long list of lies, deceptions and false basic assumptions. Vaccines are full of poisons and antibiotics are poisons—that is exactly what they are supposed to be so they can kill bacteria. Unfortunately, they hurt healthy cells at the same time.
The US federal government allows pharmaceutical companies to put neurotoxic mercury (Thimerosal) in the flu vaccine and inject that directly into children's blood streams and babies, starting at six months of age, is reason enough to not put ANY trust in the medical industrial complex.
Vaccines are under investigation for the side effects they cause. The results of a new investigation show the presence of micro and Nano sized particulate matter composed of inorganic elements in vaccines' samples which is not declared among the components and whose unduly presence is, for the time being, inexplicable.[2]
More and more parents are finding out that their children will be healthier if they do not vaccinate. Live Science is reporting that more parents are refusing to vaccinate their children now than a decade ago because they simply do not see a need for vaccination. With iodine, one does not have to fear. One can simply replace childhood vaccines and antibiotics with iodine.
What we do have to fear is modern medicine. The sum of its intelligence in terms of fighting infections is to continue to do things that do not work and are dangerous to its patients.
A Nevada woman in her 70s who'd recently returned from India died in September from a "superbug" infection that resisted all antibiotics, according to a report released Friday... The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention "basically reported that there was nothing in our medicine cabinet to treat this lady," report co-author Dr. Randall Todd.
The golden age of antibiotics is over and now humanity faces a nightmare of antibiotic resistant infections. You would think doctors would give up and start using iodine, as they did 100 years ago, when it was one of the most important medicines you would find in a pharmacy.
Dr. Lisa Landymore-Lin in her book Poisonous Prescriptions, Do Antibiotics Cause Asthma and Diabetes? She questioned the role of antibiotics as a cause of cancer since they do lead to pathogen overgrowth especially in the area of yeast and fungi. Chris Woollams writes, "It is estimated that 70 per cent of the British population have a yeast infection. The primary cause of this is our love of antibiotics. Swollen glands? Take antibiotics. Tonsillitis? Take antibiotics." Dr. Elmer Cranton, says that, "Yeast overgrowth is partly iatrogenic (caused by the medical profession) and can be caused by antibiotics."
How Wrong Can They Get It?
In a recent ruling, judges at the German Federal Supreme Court (BGH) confirmed that the measles virus does not exist. Furthermore, there is not a single scientific study in the world, which could prove the existence of the virus in any scientific literature. This raises the question of what was actually injected into millions over the past few decades. The MMR is a fraud but one that has hurt many children no matter what the governments and pharmaceutical companies profess.
Dr. David Brownstein said, "More and more children continue to get the MMR vaccine even though a 2004 CDC MMR study was falsified to hide the fact that the MMR vaccine was found to significantly increase the risk of autism in boys who received it."
Comment: Read more about iodine research in Dr. Brownstein's book: Iodine: Why You Need It, Why You Can't Live Without It, 5th Edition
Pasteur to new discoveries in microbiology we see much that undermine common belief about viruses and how they cause disease.
Do they even exist?
It is easier to pretend that viruses do exist. Many assume them to be real so they must be real. They certainly are markers for toxic human physiology. However, iodine backed up with other nutritional medicines like bicarbonate, magnesium and selenium combine to treat the conditions doctors believe are viral infections.
However, nearly everything we once believed about the purportedly deadly properties of flu virus may be based on institutionalized superstition and myth. A different way of looking at viral diseases is that we do not catch them we create the conditions inside.
Bacteria are scavengers of nature; they reduce dead tissue to its smallest element. In the old days, illness was usually due to errors of diet or manner of living, the germs being present solely as scavengers of dead and waste tissues and foods, and not as the cause of the disease.
Germs flourish as scavengers at the site of diseased tissues. They are thriving on the unprocessed metabolic waste and diseased, malnourished tissues. They are not the cause of the disease, any more than flies and maggots cause garbage. We always see firefighters at burning buildings but that does not mean they caused the fire. Whatever we want to believe it is a mistake to treat the germ without treating the environment, the condition that exists that leads to the sickness.
We know that viruses (or the conditions that create them) are sensitive to pH levels in the tissues and cells. We know that toxins and nutritional deficiencies compromise cells, and their aquatic surroundings, so treating viral infections that address pH, detoxification and nutritional deficiencies in an urgent (intensive care) manner will deal with most acute medical emergencies that appear to be caused by viral infections.
The Terror of Pediatric Medicine you will understand that pediatric medicine is one of the worst things that ever happened to the world of babies and young children.
As the U.S. vaccine court proves, many who get vaccinated wind up with minor, major, and chronic autoimmune diseases, sometimes paralysis, autism, and death. According to a NY Times essay on flu vaccines several years ago, "As soon as swine flu vaccinations start next month, some people getting them will drop dead of heart attacks or strokes, some children will have seizures and some pregnant women will miscarry."
None of this happens with iodine. My advice is to stay away from vaccines, antibiotics and especially from the doctors who prescribe these medicines with impunity.
