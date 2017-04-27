Of all the elements known so far to be essential for human health, iodine is easily the most misunderstood and the most feared. Yet iodine is the safest of all the essential trace elements. It is the only one that can be administered safely for long periods of time in high doses, as long as one understands the basics of this treatment and knows how to adapt the dose to his or her needs. Every individual is unique - so everyone will have different requirements in regards to iodine or co-factors.Further links:The information contained in this video is for informational and educational purpose only. It is not intended to be used as medical advice. The treatments described in this video should only be undertaken after careful study of the relevant facts and after consultation with your primary health care provider. Proper laboratory and clinical monitoring is essential for a safe and beneficial treatment.