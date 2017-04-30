"The Best Price May Come From Breaking Up The Company"

"When you have a bank run people get spooked"

Canada's banking industry regulator, the Office of the Superintendent of Financial Institutions (OSFI), has gathered data from other financial institutions this week, both to monitor for signs of a broader depositor panic and to track where funds are moving as they leave Home Trust.



OSFI sent an urgent request Wednesday to several smaller and mid-sized financial institutions and credit unions to provide the regulator with up-to-date information about their savings accounts, according to a source. Specifically, OSFI wanted to know the institutions' most recent account totals for high-interest savings accounts, as well as data on recent redemptions and current levels of high-quality liquid assets.

"We Are Out Of The Position"

Home Without The Capital Group