"Boris Nikolayevich [Yeltsin] ordered me to demolish the mausoleum. It was in 1998," said Stepashin, who at that particular time served as minister of interior affairs and later in 1999 was appointed PM, in an interview with Istorik (Historian) magazine He said he was summoned to Yeltsin's office, where the president told him he had "made a decision." When the minister asked what the role of his department in the planned demolition would be, he was told that it was to secure order during the process.Stepashin said he told Yeltsin it was not in his authority to contradict the "orders of commander-in-chief."He then started to persuade Yeltsin not to demolish the structure."Of course, by Christian rules, Lenin's body must not be on display. It's a sin. But now is not the time to remove the mausoleum," Stepashin recalled telling Yeltsin in 1998. The president "grumbled, but heard the arguments," he added.There have even been suggestions by an opposition party that it is cheaper to revive Lenin than to keep his body.In one of the latest moves, a number of lawmakers drafted a proposition to the State Duma to remove the Soviet leader's corpse from Red Square but later withdrew their signatures from the bill.However, the majority of respondents, 78 percent, said they were against removing Lenin's mausoleum from Red Square. Thirty-one percent of Russians who took part in the survey said the body should remain in there.