Monday, during a lunch meeting with Security Council ambassadors at the White House, President Donald Trump decided to make a joke about firing UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, while sitting right next to ... UN Ambassador Nikki Haley.

"I want to thank Ambassador Nikki Haley for her outstanding leadership, and for acting as my personal envoy on the Security Council. She's doing a good job," he said. "Now, does everybody like Nikki?" he asked. "Because if you don't... Otherwise, she can easily be replaced."

LOL, right? He continued:

"No, we won't do that, I promise. We won't do that. She's doing a fantastic job."

Trump and Haley's relationship started out pretty strained. Back in February, when Trump was running in the Republican primary for President, she described him as "everything a governor doesn't want in a president." After having spent time working with him however, she's really changed her tune.

For a recent profile, Haley spoke with CNN's Jamie Gangel, where she spoke highly of her boss, saying that he "has given me a lot of leeway to just say what I think and interpret what he thinks."

For what it's worth, she laughed right along with him at the joke.