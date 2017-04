Monday, during a lunch meeting with Security Council ambassadors at the White House, President Donald Trump decided to make a joke about firing UN Ambassador Nikki Haley, while sitting right next to ... UN Ambassador Nikki Haley.LOL, right? He continued:"No, we won't do that, I promise. We won't do that. She's doing a fantastic job."Trump and Haley's relationship started out pretty strained. Back in February, when Trump was running in the Republican primary for President, she described him as "everything a governor doesn't want in a president." After having spent time working with him however, she's really changed her tune.For a recent profile, Haley spoke with CNN's Jamie Gangel, where she spoke highly of her boss, saying that he "has given me a lot of leeway to just say what I think and interpret what he thinks."For what it's worth, she laughed right along with him at the joke.