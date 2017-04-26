© AFP 2017/ George OURFALIAN

Russia has been a vocal actor in solving humanitarian issues in Syria, as well as helped to facilitate evacuation of thousands of civilians from Aleppo last December, Christine Beerli, Vice-President of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), said Wednesday.Moscow has been supporting Damascus in its fight against numerous terrorist groups. Within the framework of this support, Russia has been conducting an aerial operation against terrorists in Syria and providing humanitarian aid to the residents of the crisis-torn country.